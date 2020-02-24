TEHTRIS Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

TEHTRIS won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Endpoint Security: Publisher’s Choice and Enterprise Security: Best Product.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and fierce. We couldn’t be more pleased to be recognized as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry,” said Marie Le Pargneux, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of TEHTRIS, in San Francisco.

“TEHTRIS embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

TEHTRIS team is thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners as we know that Cyber Defense Magazine spent the past six months scouring the globe and found 3,200 companies who create and offer the most respected information security products and services. And they just named 10% of these companies as winners of their popular InfoSec Award for 2020 focusing on innovations and attempts to stop tomorrow’s breach, today.