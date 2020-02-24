Cyber College Cymru coming online for new generation of digital talent

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Leading companies and two Welsh colleges have come together to pilot a new initiative designed to create new routes into tech careers for a new generation of digital learners.

Cyber College Cymru is an initiative offering students hundreds of hours of industry input and a fresh curriculum developed with the colleges and the University of South Wales under the Welsh Government’s Strategic Insight Programme.

If successful, the programme can be rolled out across Wales.

Two cohorts of 20 students will begin their studies in September at Bridgend College and the Ebbw Vale learning zone of Coleg Gwent.

Their studies will lead to a BTEC Extended Diploma, the recognised equivalent of three A-levels.

The industry partners, Admiral, Fujitsu and Thales, have been involved in shaping the curriculum and will collectively provide more than one thousand hours of input in the first year of the course, including mentoring, guest lectures, work placements and industry experience for the students selected for Cyber College Cymru.

Speaking to teachers and students at an event in the National Digital Exploitation Centre [NDEC] in Ebbw Vale, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “We’re always looking for ways to work with employers to get flexible, relevant learning.

Cyber is about much more than staying safe online, and touches every part of our daily lives.

“If we can give Welsh teenagers a new route to study cyber at higher education or go straight into the industry, we’ll be giving them a real advantage in a major and growing industry.”

Steve Cottrell, Group Chief Information Security Officer of Admiral, chairs the Cyber College working group and said: “The Cyber College Cymru initiative is about industry partners coming together to work with our local colleges and develop something new and relevant for the skills needs we have, now and in the future.

“We all have a shared interest in growing our own talent: both getting Welsh teenagers to consider a career in cyber, and giving them the education and experience they need to meet that ambition. TCyber College Cymru is a great innovation driven by what we need in the world of industry and technology.”