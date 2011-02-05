Swedish Police Authority awards multi-year contract to Thales for innovative travel and identity documents

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Thales announces that its shareholding company AB Svenska Pass has been awarded the contract to manufacture, personalize and deliver around 12 million ePassports, national ID cards and other identity documents for Swedish citizens.

In addition, Thales will provide a next generation enrolment kiosk solution to securely capture applicants’ biometric data in more than 110 locations in Sweden. The deal also includes the personalization of temporary passports and support and maintenance for the duration of the contract.

The Swedish ePassports and national ID cards were initially introduced in October 2005. Sweden was one of the first countries in the world to launch such a project, and the Swedish passport is often ranked as one of the most secure passports in the world.

Contract represents one of the largest passport programmes for Thales with around 12 million documents to be delivered to Swedish citizens over next five to seven years.

The Group is able to handle the entire process for enrolment, secure documents manufacturing, personalization, and managed services.