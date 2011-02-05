INX Selects GK8 To Safeguard Its Regulated Blockchain Assets Trading Platform

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

INX is a regulated trading marketplace for cryptocurrency, security tokens and blockchain assets. Under the agreement, INX will use GK8’s end-to-end platform for managing and safeguarding digital assets. The platform includes GK8’s patented air-gapped vault, that can create, sign and send blockchain transactions while staying 100% offline – hence eliminating any potential attack vector that can be exploited by hackers.

INX is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering of the INX Token, as part of the capital raise for the commercial launch of a blockchain trading exchange. INX’s move is part of a growing trend by financial institutions that intend to provide crypto-related services under strict watchdog scrutiny. These institutions are expected to boost the demand for highly reliable solutions for managing and protecting their digital assets, such as GK8’s offline crypto custody solution.

GK8 was founded in 2018 by Lior Lamesh and Shahar Shamai, cyber security experts who previously worked together in a classified Israeli cyber unit that reported directly to the Prime Minister’s office. The company serves banks, exchanges and custodians that manage over $1 Billion in digital assets. GK8’s advisory board includes cryptography expert and Zcash founding scientist Prof. Eran Tromer and Ilan Levanon, formerly the head of cybersecurity in an Israeli intelligence unit.