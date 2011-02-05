Swedish military and civil defense strengthens ability to communicate securely by expanding solution from Sectra

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) received several orders from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) during the first quarter. The orders cover the further development of existing systems and solutions for secure communication. The military and civil defense agencies are thus further strengthening their ability to communicate securely and efficiently.

“The security policy situation has worsened in recent years, and foreign powers are working actively on recording and collecting data concerning sensitive operations. Sweden’s capacity for secure communication is therefore of crucial importance, and this order confirms that we are playing an important role in its maintenance and further development,” says Simo Pykälistö, President of Sectra Communications.

Sectra has been working together with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration since 1987, and during this partnership has developed and delivered products for secure communication. The continued collaboration will strengthen communications protection capacity of the Swedish military and civil defense agencies. The order value is approximately SEK 63 million.

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society’s most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com. Within the business area of Secure Communications, Sectra develops products and services that protect some of society’s most sensitive information and communications. The offering includes secure voice and data communications, with solutions certified at the national level and by the EU and NATO, as well as security analysis and monitoring of critical IT systems, such as electricity and water supply. Sectra’s operations are conducted from its offices in Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and the USA.