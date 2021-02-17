SureCloud has appointed Caren Havelock to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer
February 2021 by Marc Jacob
Caren joins from Ping Identity where, for over four years, she built and led the EMEA marketing team.
Prior to that, she held senior marketing positions in cybersecurity with Symantec and CyberGuard. With over 21 years of IT marketing experience, Caren has a proven track record of building and growing high-performing teams, while delivering significant and sustainable results.
