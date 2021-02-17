Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Avast Awarded“Top-Rated Product” of 2020 by AV-Comparatives

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Avast Free Antivirus rated ahead of paid alternatives for third consecutive year Prague, Czech Republic, February 18, 2021 – Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, today announced that Avast Free Antivirus has been awarded “Top-Rated Product” status for 2020 by AV-Comparatives. Avast was recognized ahead of many paid-for alternatives.

AV-Comparatives is an independent test lab known for its sophisticated testing of security software products. As well as receiving the “Top-Rated Product” accolade, Avast Free Antivirus scored highly in seven contributing tests - this included four “Advanced+” and three “Advanced” ratings. Avast Free Antivirus also achieved a joint Bronze Award for Advanced Threat Protection, and a joint Silver Award for Real-World Protection Test.

Each year, AV-Comparatives tests Windows compatible security products as part of its annual security report. All products were tested on: protection against real-world threats, protection against malware, protection against targeted threats, effect on device performance and number of false-positives flagged.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 