Avast Awarded“Top-Rated Product” of 2020 by AV-Comparatives

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Avast Free Antivirus rated ahead of paid alternatives for third consecutive year Prague, Czech Republic, February 18, 2021 – Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, today announced that Avast Free Antivirus has been awarded “Top-Rated Product” status for 2020 by AV-Comparatives. Avast was recognized ahead of many paid-for alternatives.

AV-Comparatives is an independent test lab known for its sophisticated testing of security software products. As well as receiving the “Top-Rated Product” accolade, Avast Free Antivirus scored highly in seven contributing tests - this included four “Advanced+” and three “Advanced” ratings. Avast Free Antivirus also achieved a joint Bronze Award for Advanced Threat Protection, and a joint Silver Award for Real-World Protection Test.

Each year, AV-Comparatives tests Windows compatible security products as part of its annual security report. All products were tested on: protection against real-world threats, protection against malware, protection against targeted threats, effect on device performance and number of false-positives flagged.