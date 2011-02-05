SureCloud continues to expand its cyber testing team and enhance its Cybersecurity offering with six key appointments

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has expanded its cyber services team with the appointment of six key members, including a Director of Cybersecurity Solutions.

Nick Hayes, SureCloud’s newly appointed Director of Cyber Solutions, joins from the UK Standards body BSI Group, where he held the position of Global Head of Technical Direction. Nick is a seasoned cybersecurity expert with a proven track record of building and growing high performing technical teams, providing operational leadership and strategic direction.

SureCloud is also expanding its Risk Advisory practice. Thomas Chappelow, who joined as a Principal Consultant, is a critical infrastructure and financial services assurance specialist. He has previously advised clients across a range of industries, including oil & gas, defence, blue light, government, and banking.

Thomas has significant exposure to CNI within the domains of cybersecurity and functional safety, where he frequently advises on the challenges found at the intersection of safety and security, as well as the assessment of controls specified by international standards and sector-specific control frameworks, including within the civil nuclear industry.

In addition to being a member of the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec), Thomas has provided evidence for a number of high-profile legal cases and inquiries, including for the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.

SureCloud also welcomed three new Senior Consultants into its team – Jun Woo Lee (ex BSI), Aaron Dobie and Sam Kirkman (both ex KPMG), expanding SureCloud’s cyber testing team and to further develop its offering focusing initially on supporting our red team capabilities. Steve Velcev also joins as a consultant.