Ping Identity Joins Decentralized Identity Foundation to Advance Open Standards for Personal Identity

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

The Digital Identity Foundation aims to develop an open ecosystem for decentralized management of digital identities, and ensure interoperability between all participants. The goal is to help people and organizations gain control over their digital identities, enabling them to conduct trusted online transactions and interactions safely.

Ping Identity has been a leading proponent of open standards for personal identity since its inception. The company is actively involved in the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication and Verifiable Credentials Working Group. It is also a major participant in the standard setting bodies for the OpenID Foundation and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Ping Identity also recently announced its Project COVID Freedom initiative, which provides an open, standards approach to managing digital COVID-19 vaccine certifications.

Ping Identity will collaborate with more than 600 members in active DIF working groups, sharing its knowledge in standards-based solutions for trustworthy digital identities. The company will help develop technical specifications for protocols, components, and data formats for digital identities. It will also help develop open source reference implementations that enable creation, resolution, and discovery of decentralized identifiers and names across decentralized systems, like blockchains and distributed ledgers, to name a few of the Foundation’s efforts.

About the Decentralized Identity Foundation

The Decentralized Identity Foundation was founded in 2017 to serve as a hub for open-source and emerging standards development for the decentralized identity ecosystem. It was incorporated into the Linux Foundation in 2019, and its membership now numbers over 100 companies. For more information, see https://identity.foundation.