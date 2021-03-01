Auth0 Names Jameeka Green Aaron as Chief Information Security Officer

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Auth0 announced that Jameeka Green Aaron has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Aaron brings more than 20 years of industry experience and will be responsible for the holistic security and compliance of Auth0’s platform, products, and corporate environment.

Aaron is a recognized industry thought leader and has dedicated two decades to managing and improving information security systems at each of her previous positions, including Nike, Hurley, Lockheed Martin, and the U.S. Navy. She is also committed to advancing women and people of color in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields and has participated in the U.S. State Department’s TechWomen program and the National Urban League of Young Professionals. She currently sits on the board of the California Women Veterans Leadership Council, is an advisor for U.C. Riverside Design Thinking Program, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The web of complexity involved in managing a competitive digital business broadens each day. Auth0 continues to innovate and evolve its identity management platform to make security, privacy, and compliance easier for global enterprises. The company is solving complex and large-scale identity use cases for global companies, and Aaron will help Auth0 and its customers ensure that they meet the highest levels of security and compliance.