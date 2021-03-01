Opengear Names John Svensson Regional Sales Manager – Nordics

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Opengear has appointed John Svenson its new Regional Sales Manager Nordics. As IT organisations increasingly value comprehensive out-of-band management, Svensson will use his extensive experience to continue Opengear’s rapid expansion across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The appointment comes amid record revenue growth for Opengear across the entire EMEA region. In the last 12 months, Opengear has acquired more than 200 new customers, signed up 14 new distributors, and expanded headcount by 20%. Financial services, banking, telecom, higher education, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil and gas, local and central government, computer gaming, online gambling, technology, and managed services are all sectors where Opengear has seen significant customer growth.