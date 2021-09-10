Search
SureCloud Secures Investment from CGE Partners

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud announced that it has secured an investment from private equity investor, CGE Partners (“CGE”).

CGE targets fast-growing tech-enabled businesses with a differentiated position and ambitious, proven management teams. CGE will support SureCloud in its next phase of growth amid the increasing volume and complexity of regulations and risks faced by organizations across all industries. CGE will bring significant resources to accelerate SureCloud’s impressive growth to date in new product development, international expansion, and targeted M&A.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for SureCloud as it embarks on setting a new standard for purchasing GRC and Cyber Risk Management solutions with its capability-centric approach, which provides organizations with the process automation and expertise they need to deliver successful programs from inception to outcome.

Marks Baughan acted as the financial adviser to SureCloud.




