AxxonSoft announces the opening of its 12th European office in Franc

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

AxxonSoft announces the opening of its 12th European office in France as part of the company’s global development strategy. The new branch in the city of Le Havre will serve AxxonSoft sales and support operations in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco.

Situated in the eponymous second-largest subprefecture in France on the English Channel, Le Havre city has a seaport, airport, and railway station, and is an hour and a half away, by highway, from the Île-de-France region centered in the capital, Paris. Advantageously located, the new office is aimed to provide necessary support and consultancy to the fast-developing AxxonSoft partner network and its clients in France and neighboring countries, ensuring the company’s proximity and shortest response times.

France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco represent a block of countries with highly developed economies, particularly in the industrial, energy, transportation, tourism, gambling, and financial sectors. AxxonSoft offers tailored solutions for all the segments, and has extensive experience in building integrated systems that are finely honed to meet the specific business and security needs of diverse industries and public institutions.