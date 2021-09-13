Mindware and Quest Sign Distribution Agreement for the GCC and Levant

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced this week that it has been signed on by Quest, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, as a Value-Added Distributor for the GCC and Levant regions. The agreement will see Mindware promote and distribute the entire suite of the vendor’s offerings that manage, modernize & secure enterprise infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Gulf at Mindware says, “In today’s extremely complex IT landscape, Quest has earned a reputation as a leading software provider for critical enterprise IT challenges. Their solutions indisputably tick multiple digital transformation boxes. Quest makes the promise of new technology real - turning data into insights quicker, modernizing infrastructure faster for the Cloud, optimizing the application experience and helping organizations gain control for every device that touches the network.”

Since 1987, Quest has been providing software solutions – from Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience, to helping enterprises maximize the value of their data. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next cyber threat. One Identity, a Quest Software business, that helps organizations establish an identity-centric security strategy, was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

Mindware and Quest will work closely together to build an ecosystem of specialized partners that have the technical proficiency to provide high quality consultancy and implementation services on behalf of the vendor. Partner training and enablement sessions will be a top priority. In addition, Mindware will provide support to partners at the time of conducting POCs. The distributor will run promotions, which include offering free-trial licenses as per the deal size and an incentive program involving Microsoft LSP partners.

We believe that Mindware - with its high level of technical expertise, deep market knowledge, strong channel base and wide portfolio of vendor partners with complementary solutions – is the perfect ally to help us penetrate the market. We are eager to grow this partnership and build on the initial success that we have had in this region,” said Mr. Amer Chebaro, Region Lead - EMEA Emerging Markets at Quest.