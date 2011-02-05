Atos and Intigriti launch new integrated Bug Bounty service

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Bug bounty consists of using expert researchers and ethical hackers, selected according to a precise protocol, to search for vulnerabilities in an application or system. First introduced in 1995, this approach is the logical and complementary continuation of penetration testing to detect security flaws in an organisation on an ongoing basis.

By combining Intigriti’s platform with Atos’ cybersecurity services, customers will have access to a simpler (one-stop shop, easy implementation) and more in-depth approach to vulnerability detection and remediation. Atos consultants will support the client organisation from start to finish in the creation and management of their bug bounty programs, by providing several key services such as audit, penetration testing, analysis of platform reports, vulnerability classification, monitoring, remediation, and managed detection and response services.

The partnership extends Atos’ expertise and services in vulnerability testing to private and public markets worldwide. It also allows Intigriti to expand its presence in a very competitive French market and to increase its international visibility by leveraging Atos’ worldwide presence.