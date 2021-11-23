Suprema Selected as a ‘Top 50 Global Security Company’ for 11 Consecutive Years

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced today that they were selected as one of the ‘2021 Top 50 Global Security Companies’ by A&S Magazine. Suprema has ranked on this top 50 list for 11 consecutive years, which acknowledges them as a leading company in the global market.

A&S Magazine annually announces their picks for the top 50 global security companies based on sales revenue and profit. Suprema has ranked in the top 50 every year since 2011. Suprema was also listed as one of the world’s top four entry systems product providers this year.

Suprema recently achieved the global number one market share outside of China in the field of access control devices using biometric technology such as fingerprint and facial recognition, according to the ‘Access Control Database 2021 Analysis’ report announced by Omdia.