ArcusTeam Partners with Lansweeper to Deliver Accurate Data for Proactive Threat Analysis

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

ArcusTeam, a provider of connected devices and IoT security solutions, announced their partnership with Lansweeper, an IT Asset Management platform, to provide mutual customers the ability to upload complete and accurate IT asset data to ArcusTeam’s SaaS-based precognitive attack surface management solution, DeviceTotal. A simple API integration enables the two solutions to work together to eliminate time-consuming, tedious manual tasks, while providing 100% risk accuracy and attack vector visibility, enabling a proactive stance against cyber threats.

Covid-19 has impacted businesses globally with long-lasting effects. Employees across industries transitioned to remote working and many of them stayed there. As they connect to corporate networks with various devices over unsecured home networks, they expand the attack surface and open the door for cyber-attacks. To mitigate risk and protect corporate assets and data, organizations must take a proactive approach and implement end-to-end attack surface management that protects against both known and potential zero-day vulnerabilities. Currently, 57% of connected devices are vulnerable to medium or high-severity attacks. Organizations need complete visibility across the expanded attack surface, to implement proactive measures for reducing the risk of cyber threats.




