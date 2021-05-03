Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar Joins Tessian’s Board of Directors

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

In his role as a board member, Sayar will advise on various go-to-market strategies, technology strategies, as well as, help drive and improve operational excellence to support Tessian’s accelerated global growth. Sayar will continue to lead Sumo Logic as the company’s President and CEO, a position he has held since 2014.

Sayar brings with him over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, along with a strong track record of developing innovative products in both emerging and mature markets. Mr. Sayar, an experienced strategic and operating leader of both small and large organizations, has a strong track record of developing innovative products in both emerging and mature markets. Prior to joining Sumo Logic he served as the Sr. Vice President and GM of VMware’s Cloud Management Business Unit at VMware, which was the company’s fastest growing billion dollar business unit. Previously, Ramin held multiple executive roles w/ leading companies such as HP Software, Mercury Software, Tibco Software, AOL & Netscape. Sayar has also served as advisor and on the boards of various other startup companies, helping them build product, go-to-market and business strategies.