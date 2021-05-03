Sectigo Acquires SiteLock

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo® announced the acquisition of SiteLock, a provider of website security protection and monitoring; the transaction also included Patchman, a Netherlands-based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions. By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expands its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock. The combined organization establishes a commanding market leadership position in web security.

Global demand for advanced web security is at an all-time high, particularly in an era of remote work and increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks. Sales of the Sectigo Web Security Platform grew nearly 40% in the 2H of 2020, demonstrating that businesses are making increased investments to improve their website security and ensure business continuity. The recent Sectigo State of Website Security and Threat Report, found that 20% of SMBs surveyed have experienced a breach in the past year alone. Thirty-seven percent of those breached concede that they had some form of website security in place at the time—underscoring the need for more comprehensive solutions.

SiteLock is Sectigo’s fifth acquisition completed during the past three years. Sectigo strengthened its enterprise security platform in 2019 with the addition of Icon Labs’ IoT security technology, and acquired CodeGuard, a website backup and recovery company for SMBs in mid-2018. In fall 2020, the company acquired SSL247, the biggest SSL certificate and web security provider in the UK and France, and Xolphin, the largest provider of SSL certificates and digital signatures in the Netherlands, to extend its sales reach and support for the company’s leading SSL certificate solutions.

With this acquisition, Sectigo’s global organization will grow to more than 450 employees worldwide. The SiteLock brand will remain intact and will now be known as SiteLock, “A Sectigo Company,” a separate business unit within Sectigo Ltd.