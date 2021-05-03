Check Point Software Technologies Appoints Thorsten Freita as New Vice President of Sales in EMEA

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the appointment of Thorsten Freitag as its new Vice President (VP) of Sales in EMEA, to lead the growth of its operations in the region. Freitag joined Check Point in 2020 as its VP Sales for Europe.

Freitag has more than 30 years of experience in leading tech companies, during which time he has held senior executive positions in the areas of product, operations and sales. In his previous positions, Freitag served as a Senior Vice President at F5 Networks, Executive Vice President at Infoblox and prior to that he was Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at Druva and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Claroty. Thorsten has lived and worked in four continents. In his new role as VP EMEA, Freitag will report to Dan Yerushalmi, Chief Customer Officer (COO) at Check Point Software. He will replace, Bruno Darmon, who after 15 years as the EMEA sales VP, will be moving to a new strategic position within the company’s global sales organization.

Check Point Software is active in more than 50 countries in EMEA and works closely with thousands of partners and customers. The company employs over 750 employees in the region.

The cyber threat landscape is reaching new levels of risk and requires a holistic security architecture to prevent the next cyber pandemic. Check Point Infinity architecture uniquely addresses these needs and consolidates security for the user, the network and the cloud to prevent 5th generation level (Gen V) of cyberattacks.