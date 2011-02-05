StorageCraft® announced a significant upgrade of ShadowXafe

StorageCraft® announced a significant upgrade of ShadowXafe, the company’s flagship data and system backup and recovery software. Available immediately, ShadowXafe 4.0 gives users the ability to enhance and extend their business continuity solution with greater flexibility and operational efficiency while reducing cost.

Unlike competitive alternatives that force customers to choose between flexibility and simplicity, ShadowXafe 4.0 delivers both. It allows users the flexibility of managing multiple physical and virtual environments and workloads with the simplicity of OneSystem, the StorageCraft centralized cloud-based management system. By offering a ’right fit’ protection platform, customers can now easily customize across specific customer Service Level Agreements (SLA), Recovery Time Objectives, and Recovery Point Objectives.

Unified Management: ShadowXafe 4.0 provides a unified workflow and management system that enables it to coexist with the recently introduced OneXafe Solo plug-and-protect backup and recovery appliance. As a result, customers can now mix and match software and hardware environments according to their requirements. Hyper-V, vCenter and ESXi support: With Hyper-V, vCenter and ESXi support, customers can protect large and mid-range virtual machines (VMs) with a single click, and protect high SLA VMs with ShadowXafe’s agent-based and agentlesss solution. It also allows users to manage remote sites, instantly restore, and replicate and recover to a central on-premise, data center location, or to use StorageCraft Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Cloud for orchestrated recovery.

Seamless integration with leading business management platforms: ShadowXafe 4.0 eliminates pain points around licensing and billing through consolidated automated licensing and billing on ConnectWise Manage and Automate business management platforms.

Designed specifically for SMBs, ShadowXafe 4.0 is quick to deploy, easy to manage, and reliable even under the most demanding circumstances. It ensures SLA-driven data protection and delivers robust recovery for physical machines and VMs. Tightly integrated with StorageCraft cloud-based DRaaS, ShadowXafe provides total business continuity and orchestrated recovery with a single click. In the event of system failure, ransomware, data corruption, or natural disaster, SMBs can perform VM recovery in milliseconds and restore their entire infrastructure in seconds using StorageCraft’s patented VirtualBoot technology.

StorageCraft ShadowXafe 4.0 is available immediately through StorageCraft’s global network of authorized resellers and distributors.