Dahua Technology Releases DMSS for Improved Services

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technolog releases DMSS, its newly designed mobile client. DMSS can connect Dahua products via the Internet or Ethernet through P2P or IP, and can also be operated remotely. It supports all kinds of product types including NVR, XVR, IPC, TPC, VTO, Alarm Hub, Access Control, etc.

Easy Connection

DMSS can work in an environment with multiple internet connections. It connects Dahua products through both internet and Ethernet. P2P enabled internet connection features great simplicity, while IP or domain name enabled Ethernet connection guarantees strong stability.

Remote Operations

Through its global network coverage, DMSS can be operated remotely to quickly and stably control specific devices all around the world. Numerous functions including PTZ controlling, video image adjustment (such as White Balance, focus, etc.), alarm subscription, video preview and playback, voice intercom, etc. can be done remotely.

Enhanced Data Security From a product to the platform and then to the mobile client, DMSS adopts multiple layers of data encryption protection to provide better data security to users. DMSS has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland, meaning the product complies with the GDPR (EU, 2016/679), and meets the TÜV Rheinland 2PfG 2624/06.17 standards, offering world-class information security and privacy protection.

Better User Experience

Featuring more detailed interaction design, DMSS offers smoother user experience. In addition, a version that supports both day mode and night mode will be released soon.

Supports Thermal Products

To provide better support towards the global efforts in pandemic prevention and control, DMSS also supports thermal products, including thermal cameras and Access Control and Temperature Monitoring Terminal. It enables the operators to remotely control thermal products and perform their duty in a much safer manner.

In the future, DMSS will extend its application scope to support more SMB solutions, providing installers and small and medium-sized businesses with more user-friendly solutions. With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries