StackRox Delivers Container and Kubernetes Security for Financial Services Innovator Brex

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

StackRox announced today that Brex, the company reimagining financial systems for growing businesses, has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to improve its security efficiency and simplify data protection as it quickly grows its customer base. Brex has seen a significant increase in demand in recent months and turned to StackRox to provide security and compliance capabilities that would easily scale with its Kubernetes applications.

According to the StackRox State of Container and Kubernetes Security Report, Fall 2020, nearly half of organizations surveyed delayed the rollout of applications into production on account of security concerns. Inadequate investments in container security strategies continue to inhibit business innovation in many cases. Brex, noting the security challenges associated with scaling a cloud-native business, chose StackRox over legacy container security providers for its ability to integrate security directly in the infrastructure and consistently implement pre-built policies across the entire application lifecycle of build, deploy, and runtime. StackRox was the right product for Brex’s journey to DevSecOps.

StackRox enables Brex to achieve full visibility into and control over its cloud-native infrastructure, with nearly all its apps running in containers and Kubernetes in Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). StackRox’s Kubernetes-native architecture helps Brex enhance the efficacy of its DevSecOps program, particularly the ability to prioritize risk and effectively mitigate vulnerabilities across its images, containers, Kubernetes, and running deployments. StackRox also provides Brex with simplified integration with its CI/CD pipeline and automated compliance auditing for key PCI DSS and SOC 2 regulations.