Zivver Launches Gmail Extension to Help Google Workspace Users Protect Email Data

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zivver announced the availability of Zivver for Gmail, bringing the potential of enhanced email security and user experience to the millions of organisations worldwide using Google Workspace (formerly G Suite).

The smart technology alerts users of potential mistakes in real-time, while they are typing - before information is sent. They are then offered the option to send this information securely via the extension. The Zivver for Gmail extension gives organisations an effective way to prevent data leaks while not having to change their way of working.

Zivver, identified as one of the five representative vendors in the ’Email Data Protection Specialists’ category in Gartner’s ’2020 Market Guide for Email Security’, has always integrated seamlessly with the world’s most popular work email client, Microsoft Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365). Today’s announcement means the same user experience is now applicable to Gmail. This means that organisations can securely email and share files without having to leave Gmail.

Pioneering healthcare organisation Buurtzorg, active in 25 countries, participated in Zivver’s Gmail beta testing.