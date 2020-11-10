Kasten Introduces Multi-Cluster, Multi-Tenant Kubernetes-Native Data Management in K10 v3.0

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kasten by Veeam announced Kasten K10 v3.0 ahead of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 and Cloud-Native Data Management Day. K10 v3.0, Kasten’s first major update to its Kubernetes data management platform following its acquisition by Veeam, introduces new capabilities that enable enterprises to deploy Kasten’s Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and application migration capabilities across multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments and multi-tenant cloud environments.

With enhanced flexibility and portability to help ITOps and CloudOps teams protect and scale Kubernetes deployments, K10’s data management capabilities can now be applied across multi-tenant cloud environments and support complex multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, which are both increasingly common in enterprises today. According to industry sources, roughly 20% of enterprise Kubernetes deployments now have more than 50 Kubernetes clusters in production with accelerated adoption expected.

Kasten K10 is quick to deploy and easy to use, managed via the K10 dashboard or cloud-native Kubernetes-based APIs. It has the versatility to accommodate complex applications easily with high degrees of automation and portability so cloud and operations teams can ensure productivity, scalability, and security. A number of enhancements introduced in K10 v3.0 address these capabilities with simplicity in mind, including:

Multi-cluster dashboard views: When multiple clusters are present, the K10 multi-cluster dashboard provides a simple way to get the aggregate and real-time status of critical parameters including the total number of clusters, policies, applications.

Kubernetes-native security authentication: K10 supports multiple authentication methods, including Token-based, OIDC, Red Hat OpenShift OAuth Proxy, and others, so that fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC) can be used to ensure appropriate levels of access and action within and across clusters.

Cross-cluster policy enforcement: K10 provides the ability to define global policies on a primary cluster that can be selectively applied to secondary clusters to simplify the management of backups at scale through automation.

Custom Cluster Group Definitions: K10 enables users to create their own groupings and individual clusters that can belong to many distributions. This makes it easy to distribute global policies to any logical group of clusters with the click of a button.

Individual Cluster Shifting: K10 delivers the ability to easily search for an individual cluster and seamlessly switch to it for additional views into cluster related resources and the ability to define and operate on policies specific only to that cluster.