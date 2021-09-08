Sphera Announces Expanded Availability of Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Solutions

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sphera® announces the widespread availability of its integrated ESG solutions. They consist of a comprehensive suite of data, software and consulting services that help customers quickly and effectively elevate their ESG performance and reporting capability.

With this expanded offering, Sphera customers will have better access to data-driven insights to maximize cost-effectiveness, increase the value of their investments in corporate social responsibility efforts, and satisfy both traditional compliance and future sustainability needs. Managing ESG performance reduces exposure to environmental risk, increases revenue and drives organizations into a sustainable future. With growing investor demand for measurable ESG progress, business leaders need to be able to demonstrate their ESG performance with clarity and confidence. Sphera has adapted its technology suite to specifically address this burgeoning market need. Features of Sphera’s integrated ESG solutions include:

• Industry-based sustainability data to provide reliable data-driven insights—close to 15,000 datasets for more than 20 industries—into a company’s value chain and create a foundation for fact-based improvement and communication of your ESG performance.

• Connected, scalable software solutions to ensure transparency and increase the efficiency of each stage of a customer’s sustainability and ESG journey.

• Expert-led ESG guidance from sustainability consultants to bring deep sector and method-specific knowledge into the equation.

Moving toward a net-zero emission target is one of the most important metrics for ESG reporting. However, the assessment, management and reduction of Scope 3 emissions are the most difficult parts to achieve due to the huge amount of information that needs to be collected and analyzed. Sphera’s combination of data, software and expertise helps companies address these strategic decarbonization challenges.

Sphera’s ESG solution also incorporates a number of widely accepted disclosure framework standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This flexibility enables companies across industries to efficiently report their sustainability activities in relevant, sector-specific terms.

Sphera has long been at the forefront of innovative sustainability reporting solutions, leveraging its triple-powered approach of Innovation, Information and Insights to help companies improve their ESG performance. Verdantix, an independent analyst firm, recently named Sphera as a market leader for environmental compliance, sustainability management and sustainability reporting in its EHS Software Benchmark report. Sphera achieved the highest aggregate score for environmental compliance management and Corporate Sustainability solutions.