MATRIX 5MP Professional Series Bullet IP Camera

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

The modern meaning of surveillance has reshaped itself. It is more than just capturing or recording the footage or monitoring the premises on a continuous basis. Enterprises expect video surveillance devices to assist them in decision-making. Sufficing the same need, Matrix has developed their range of surveillance devices for modern enterprises that encompass smart features to help enterprises mitigate the threats in real-time. Matrix offers their Professional Series Bullet IP cameras, a compact yet powerful range of surveillance devices to take your surveillance strategy to the next level.

The technology behind these surveillance devices begins with the back-illuminated sensor utilized to capture the details even in lighting as low as 0.01Lux. Each Matrix camera comprises Sony STARVIS series sensor for capturing crystal clear video footage. Next, True WDR technology automatically reduces the over-exposed and under-exposed areas in the video footage and balances the video footage equally. Apart from this, the devices not only provide exceptionally clear footage but also save on your resources smartly.

Activity-based bandwidth consumption and H.265 compression technology save both bandwidth and storage capacity which makes you store video footage for more days. Besides this, the device has in-built storage support upto 512GB that lets you monitor continuously on days when there is a network failure. Also, the cameras provide a wider field of view that result in fewer blind spots while monitoring the premises. As a result, you save on installation costs as fewer cameras can monitor a large space.

Furthermore, what makes these surveillance devices ideal for your premises is intelligent video analytics. Smart triggers on motion detection, tripwire, intrusion detection, and tamper detection help you secure the premises in real-time. On detection of any of these preconfigured scenarios in the device, an instant notification is sent to the concerned authorities. Lastly, in terms of design, these devices conform to all the national and international standards like CE, FCC, BIS.

Key Features:

• Maximum Resolution (2592 x 1944 pixels)

• True WDR (120dB)

• Multi-Stream Support

• Smart Streaming and Region of Interest

• Revolutionary IR Performance: 30 meters

• Field of View: 107° (HFOV)

• Signal to Noise Ratio (73dB)

• Real-time Notifications