Cobalt Iron Announces API Integration With ServiceNow

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced a new user-configurable API integration with ServiceNow. The new integration means that the Cobalt Iron Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform now communicates directly with ServiceNow’s digital workflow platform, leading to a more efficient issue-resolution workflow for companies that use ServiceNow formatted services.

Backup, archive, and restore events occur on a scheduled and/or manual (ad hoc) basis within Compass. The ServiceNow API integration allows those event details to be sent to ServiceNow products without any intermediary messaging service setup. Backup management administrators can work more efficiently with customizable control over the backup, recovery, and restoration of event messages being delivered to their ServiceNow products directly via the ServiceNow API.

Event data was, and may continue to be, communicated to ServiceNow via SNMP or SMTP messaging services from within the Compass Commander GUI.

The new ServiceNow API integration is native to Compass and is available immediately. Customers may configure their event notifications to be sent to the ServiceNow API today.