Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Speedcast and HudsonCyber Team Up to Help Companies Regain Cyber Control

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Companies can protect themselves from cyber attacks and become compliant with new international cybersecurity regulations by using an award-winning solution, launched by Speedcast and HudsonCyber. Cyber attacks and data breaches have become an imminent threat for all companies. With today’s sophisticated attacks, cyber criminals only need to find one weakness to a company’s system and its operations can be shut down in a matter of seconds.

Speedcast CyberInsights™ is based on a Lloyd’s List Intelligence Digital Innovation Award-winning risk management and assessment service that enables decision-makers of any organization to evaluate their current cybersecurity protection quickly and cost-effectively. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the CyberInsights platform integrates industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices and aligns with International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2021 Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management, as well as other industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices.

The CyberInsights framework not only aligns with IMO 2021 Guidelines but also integrates with cybersecurity standards as described in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the Center for Internet Security’s Critical Controls, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, among others. Coupled with Speedcast’s consultative support approach, CyberInsights facilitates real-time benchmarking and monitoring that tracks mitigation progress.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 