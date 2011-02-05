Speedcast and HudsonCyber Team Up to Help Companies Regain Cyber Control

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Companies can protect themselves from cyber attacks and become compliant with new international cybersecurity regulations by using an award-winning solution, launched by Speedcast and HudsonCyber. Cyber attacks and data breaches have become an imminent threat for all companies. With today’s sophisticated attacks, cyber criminals only need to find one weakness to a company’s system and its operations can be shut down in a matter of seconds.

Speedcast CyberInsights™ is based on a Lloyd’s List Intelligence Digital Innovation Award-winning risk management and assessment service that enables decision-makers of any organization to evaluate their current cybersecurity protection quickly and cost-effectively. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the CyberInsights platform integrates industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices and aligns with International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2021 Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management, as well as other industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices.

The CyberInsights framework not only aligns with IMO 2021 Guidelines but also integrates with cybersecurity standards as described in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the Center for Internet Security’s Critical Controls, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, among others. Coupled with Speedcast’s consultative support approach, CyberInsights facilitates real-time benchmarking and monitoring that tracks mitigation progress.