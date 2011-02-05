CRISIL partners with RiskBusiness to offer next-gen Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

CRISIL, an S&P Global company, and one of the world’s largest and top-ranked provider of high-end risk, data analytics and research solutions, has allied with RiskBusiness Services Limited, the leading provider of governance, risk, audit and compliance SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, to offer an unmatched “service + value” proposition for their financial services clients.

The partnership integrates CRISIL’s leading-edge risk and compliance management playbook, Compass, with Graci, a fully integrated 360° vision governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) solution by RiskBusiness. Compass provides domain expertise for end-to-end management of governance, risk, compliance and regulatory change – from design to implementation. It is leveraged by clients for strategising, designing and uplifting target operating models, creating fit-for-purpose policies, standards and guidance documents, implementation and transformation, including automation of controls and workflow automation, for banking and financial services organisations.

Graci covers all aspects of governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) across the non-financial risk spectrum of small, medium and large financial services firms, supported by industry award winning content, such as taxonomies, KRIs and scenarios, enabled through augmented machine learning models, data collection and classification applications. The platform is accelerated by sophisticated high-end technology enablers such as artificial intelligence (AI) powered data collection applications (crawlies) and an intelligent digital assistant.

The combined GRAC solution is holistic yet modular and can be tailored to suit the ever-changing needs of financial services organisations. Across the globe, organisations are looking to leverage AI and analytics to develop integrated, smarter GRC solutions that can be implemented effectively in managing risks and addressing the shifting nature of the regulatory landscape. This partnership seamlessly integrates Compass and Graci to empower organisations to navigate the dynamic risk environment, along with ever-evolving regulatory expectations across their diverse business functions, domains and geographies. It brings together domain-led content with digital enablers and advanced analytics.