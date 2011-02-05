The Integrated Contactless Identification Device to Upgrade your Security

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the waves of pandemic all around, security, as well as hygiene, becomes a standard of measure for corporate working environments. Integrating aesthetics, hygiene standards, and technology, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE simplifies your security concerns. With higher processing power, two in-built cameras, and a deep learning algorithm, it easily adapts to facial changes as well as serves as a surveillance grade camera.

With a sleek design and top-notch appearance, it brings the best in luxury alongside utility. With features such as impact-resistant and scratch-proof Gorilla glass, dust and water resistance, and vandal resistance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE covers all-round aspects of high-end access control devices.

With the integration of multiple credentials, this device stays tech-savvy and future-ready. Few benefits that you bring into the workplace environment from using Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE are contactless authentication, high-speed Identification eliminating grouping, accurate imaging even in low light conditions, to name a few.

The perfect combination of performance and elegance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE is the answer for your organization.

KEY FEATURES:

• Multiple Credentials inclusive of Contactless Technology - Face, BLE, and Card

• Deep Face Learning Algorithm with Adaptive Understanding

• Weatherproof and Vandal resistant

• Capacity to store 2,00,000 Face Templates & maintain upto 50,000 Users