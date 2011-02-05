Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

The Integrated Contactless Identification Device to Upgrade your Security

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the waves of pandemic all around, security, as well as hygiene, becomes a standard of measure for corporate working environments. Integrating aesthetics, hygiene standards, and technology, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE simplifies your security concerns. With higher processing power, two in-built cameras, and a deep learning algorithm, it easily adapts to facial changes as well as serves as a surveillance grade camera.

With a sleek design and top-notch appearance, it brings the best in luxury alongside utility. With features such as impact-resistant and scratch-proof Gorilla glass, dust and water resistance, and vandal resistance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE covers all-round aspects of high-end access control devices.

With the integration of multiple credentials, this device stays tech-savvy and future-ready. Few benefits that you bring into the workplace environment from using Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE are contactless authentication, high-speed Identification eliminating grouping, accurate imaging even in low light conditions, to name a few.

The perfect combination of performance and elegance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE is the answer for your organization.

KEY FEATURES:
• Multiple Credentials inclusive of Contactless Technology - Face, BLE, and Card
• Deep Face Learning Algorithm with Adaptive Understanding
• Weatherproof and Vandal resistant
• Capacity to store 2,00,000 Face Templates & maintain upto 50,000 Users




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 