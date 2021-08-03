SentinelOne Unveils Storyline Active Response (STAR) To Transform XDR

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has unveiled SentinelOne Storyline Active Response (STAR)TM, its cloud-based automated hunting, detection, and response engine. Integrated with SentinelOne’s ActiveEDR®, STAR empowers security teams to create custom detection and response rules and deploy them in real time to the entire network or desired subset, to proactively detect and respond to threats. STAR also enables security teams to turn these queries into hunting rules that trigger alerts and automated responses when rules detect matches. STAR replaces the need for manual, one-off, and labour intensive legacy EDR activities with automated, customised responses - empowering SOC teams to stay a step ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Unlike legacy EDR watchlists, STAR can protect against new threats without software updates, write customised MITRE-compatible detection logic, and add rules for industry-specific threats at machine speed.

The SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform is built on the foundation of Storyline technology. Storyline leverages patented behavioural AI to monitor, track, and contextualise all event data across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices. The output is a dynamic model which scores risk and connects disparate event data automatically into an understandable story at machine speed. Storyline Active Response adds capability to the output of the Storyline technology to customise detection and automate responses.

Nation-states and cybercrime groups are continually automating their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to avoid being detected within networks. EDR products are producing data at the scale of billions of events per day, creating an analysis and response challenge beyond the limits of human capacity. SentinelOne STAR alleviates this burden, leveraging technology to automatically respond to threats.