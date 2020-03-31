Spectralink partners with Funktel to provide versatile and fully integrated ATEX certified DECT solution

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Spectralink announced today its partnership with Funktel, the leading German manufacturer of professional security and communication solutions in Germany. The businesses have joined forces to develop additional features for ATEX handsets at sites with standard Spectralink DECT infrastructure based on Spectralink’s 400/6500/2500 and 8000 DECT servers.

Combining the unique IP DECT infrastructure from Spectralink with Funktel ATEX compliant handsets provides the market with next generation robust industrial personal emergency signal handsets. In order for a device to be used within a potentially explosive environment, it has to be certified under the EU Directive ATEX.

Workers in the manufacturing, logistics and retail industries are often alone in petrochemical plants, high-voltage environments and large warehouses with heavy machinery such as forklifts. With the risk of falling or remaining trapped in an environment where there are dangerous gases or chemical spills there is an increasing demand from solutions to protect lone-workers.

Spectralink has implemented Funktel’s proprietary protocols to ensure full integration with Funktel handsets without requiring GAP level integration. In order to achieve optimum integration, Spectralink created IP-DECT servers that work in tandem with Funktel’s ‘nucleus’ server. This level of integration enables important features such as messaging, alerts and alarms in addition to the basic telephony capability such as calling, when the lone-worker is unable to speak, or is injured/trapped on site. In environments where injured workers may be unable to make a traditional call, these additional features can save lives.

Spectralink and Funktel plan to further explore the potential of their partnership and to continue to develop advanced solutions for the safety of lone-workers and workers in hazardous environments.