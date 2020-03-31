Search
Blue Prism Teams Up with SailPoint

March 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Blue Prism announced a partnership with SailPoint. This partnership gives enterprises added visibility and transparency into governing digital workers, resulting in improved compliance reporting, full automation lifecycle management and better security.

The integration of Blue Prism’s connected-RPA platform with SailPoint helps organizations maintain and control credentials of digital workers, including those that meet defined Separation of Duties (SoD) policies. By maintaining these credentials and granting access through SailPoint, digital workers can execute systems-based tasks, just as their human counterparts do, securely and at scale. This ability to disable or delete credentials quickly and accurately, while monitoring and auditing access, gives enterprises improved compliance reporting and full lifecycle management and security.

The SailPoint Predictive Identity™ offering automates the management, provisioning and securing of user access, making it possible to see and control all user access to enterprise applications and data — in the cloud and on-premises. Blue Prism maintains a repository of credentials which can be granted access to Blue Prism roles, processes, and resources. As a result of this integration, businesses can seamlessly communicate between people, process and technology, optimizing identity governance workloads with a digital workforce that works securely and accurately alongside people.




