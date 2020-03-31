Cybereason Continues its Global Expansion by Launching Regional Middle East Operations

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cybereason announced it has launched operations in the Middle East to help enterprises future proof their networks from the ever-evolving threat landscape. Cybereason provides complete visibility and actionable threat detection so security analysts can stop attacks before material damage happens. Cybereason’s Dubai-based operations will be overseen by Tarek Kuzbari, an industry sales veteran with experience at some of the world’s leading security companies.

Cybereason recently gained wide recognition as the top-ranked current offering in the recently published “The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection & Response, Q1 2020.” In addition, Cybereason received a strong rating in NSS Labs Inc.’s recent Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Test with a perfect score in the ‘Resistance to Evasion’ category and near perfect scores in several additional categories.

By automating many tasks that previously relied upon manual labor, Cybereason’s cloud-based EPP platform delivers an industry-leading ratio of one analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared with the industry benchmark of one analyst to 20,000 endpoints.

Tarek Kuzbari previously held sales leadership positions at Kaspersky Lab, Group-IB, SABA Software and Bitdefender. In the months ahead, he will concentrate on partner recruitment and enablement, as well as increasing brand recognition across the region.