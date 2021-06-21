Spectra Logic’s Latest StorCycle Software Release Raises the Bar for Modern Storage Lifecycle Management and Long-Term Data Protection

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Spectra Logic announced several enhancements to its award-winning StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management software. StorCycle software helps global organisations solve the challenges of exponential data growth by providing a better understanding of their data, migrating data to free up primary storage, protecting against ransomware attacks, and enabling disaster recovery copies of data. The new features in StorCycle 3.5 allow tiering and protection of cloud data, provide increased protection against ransomware attacks, and boost metadata searchability and accessibility, among other benefits.

The company also announced a free 60-day trial of StorCycle software for IT professionals who want to gain insight into their organisational data to determine storage capacity and cost savings. Download free StorCycle 60-day trial here.

StorCycle’s new features enhance the solution’s inherent benefits which deliver unmatched IT and operational efficiencies through the software’s intelligent identification, migration, access and preservation of data throughout its lifecycle. StorCycle scans primary onsite or cloud storage and migrates or copies files that meet policy-based criteria to a lower cost tier of storage, which includes any combination of cloud storage, object storage disk, network-attached storage (NAS) and object storage tape, while leaving data accessible and useable.

Latest StorCycle features include:

1. S3 Source Storage — In addition to StorCycle’s support for cloud storage targets, the software now allows users to migrate or copy S3 cloud data to a BlackPearl® object storage device.

2. Data Encryption – Data encryption is now available for data migrated by StorCycle. Previously, data encryption was provided in StorCycle via the encryption capabilities of the storage targets themselves. Now, StorCycle can also encrypt the data as it is moved or copied to a storage target. This integrated feature provides users with an easy method to protect all migrated data.

3. Single HTML Links for Jobs – This feature allows for a single HTML file link to be left for an entire job/project, rather than for each migrated file, making it easier to access and restore data. With this feature, the structure remains clean and organised on the source.

4. Job Queue Priority Control – This feature allows users to prioritise jobs in the queue, giving users greater control over job execution order.

5. Linked Instances – For organisations with multiple StorCycle installations on the same network, the software can now link to other instances and provide a single search window. This feature makes the search for migrate/store projects much easier.

6. Restore User: Daily Capacity Limitations – Administrators can set daily restore limits for users to regulate the amount of data returned to primary storage. This ensures that the data returned to primary storage stays beneath a pre-determined threshold to maintain system and performance advantages.

7. Custom Age Filter – Instead of pre-set age ranges for data migration, StorCycle now enables users to customise the age range that triggers a migration. For example, a user might set the policy to migrate all data that is 97 days old and older.

8. High Availability on VMs – StorCycle leverages the failover capabilities of hyperconverged Virtual Machine (VM) systems to provide high availability. If a VM instance of StorCycle fails, a VM instance of StorCycle will be auto-restarted on a new node.