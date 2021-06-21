Ping Identity Announces Enhanced PingOne Cloud Platform and Dynamic Authorization Solution at Identiverse 2021

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced two major enhancements to enable secure and seamless digital experiences for employees and customers. The PingOne Cloud Platform now delivers the entire Ping Identity portfolio from a unified cloud admin and solves both workforce and customer identity use cases. Additionally, PingAuthorize enables enterprises with dynamic authorization and attribute-based access control (ABAC) giving them a central place to authorize sensitive transactions and data to comply with privacy regulations, reduce fraud, and increase agility.

Details on the enhancements debuting from Ping Identity at Identiverse 2021 include:

PingOne Cloud Platform

The new PingOne Cloud Platform gives companies a single point from which to manage every Ping Identity product and service in their security arsenal. Ping Identity updated and unified its entire proven portfolio and innovative services in the cloud and solves enterprise challenges around workforce and customer identity.

● PingOne for Customers enables companies to simplify the lives of users with SSO, multi-factor authentication, and other identity services that deliver extraordinary customer experiences, while significantly improving security.

● PingOne for Workforce connects any employee, contractor or partner to the resources they need. It enables companies to adopt cloud identity quickly and easily through a central authentication authority in the cloud that delivers one-click, single sign-on (SSO) access to any user. PingOne for Workforce is ideal for companies seeking to reduce worker password fatigue and the risks, like stolen credentials, that comes with it.

PingAuthorize

Ping Identity has leveraged the acquisition of Symphonic to enhance its fine-grained authorization solution. Formerly PingDataGovernance, PingAuthorize allows enterprises centralized authorization so they can mitigate fraud, comply with privacy regulations, and increase agility. This acquisition and solution enhancement makes the PingOne Cloud Platform the industry’s first identity platform to offer a robust, dynamic authorization solution.

The technology is able to recognize the context of a transaction to determine whether access should be permitted. Dynamic authorization assembles and evaluates data attributes from anywhere in the enterprise at the time of the transaction, and conditionally authorizes access to the data or services in real time. It is designed for healthcare, banking, retail, education and any other enterprise that needs to protect their users’ or customers’ personal data while also authorizing sensitive tractions or data access.