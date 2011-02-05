Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Centre Security

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has extended the capabilities of its Quantum Hybrid Data Centre Security solution to deliver a protection for complex hybrid data centres with automated operations and an ultra-scalable platform. The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances enable businesses to have greater flexibility to securely move workloads between the data centre and cloud on demand.

Check Point’s complete Hybrid Data Centre Security portfolio delivers:

Highest level of threat prevention for the data centre: Check Point R81.10 software provides enterprises with a protection to block attacks including over 60 AI & ML threat prevention engines designed for any network. All gateways are updated automatically for complete protection against zero-day threats.

Advance performance in daily operations: Check Point R81.10 brings major improvements in security operation efficiency providing enterprises the quickest route to deploying Check Point’s unified security management across their entire network fabric from their web browser, with no deployment time needed, and no need for ongoing maintenance or manual updates.

Automated and scalable data centre operations: Check Point Maestro orchestration enables expansion from a single Quantum gateway orchestration to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes, giving companies elastic flexibility while enabling high levels of threat prevention throughput. The new Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 delivers a fabric capacity of 3.2 TeraBits per second and doubled the amount of 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for maximum Hyperscale orchestrations.

Scalable Security Management and Compliance: Check Point’s four new Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances allow security administrators to scale managed gateways on demand making it possible to double capacity in just five minutes. The new security management platforms deliver full threat visibility and greater system resilience to handle any network growth and log capacity across an organisation’s infrastructure.