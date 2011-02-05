Sophos Introduces Intercept X for Mobile

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

New security for Chrome OS and Mobile Threat Defense for Android and iOS Devices protects users from new fleeceware applications uncovered by SophosLabs

Sophos introduce Sophos Intercept X for Mobile with new security capabilities for Chrome OS devices and improved mobile threat defense for Android and iOS devices. Sophos today also published research, Fleeceware Apps Persist on the Play Store, that details new findings on fleeceware applications that overcharge unsuspecting consumers for functionality widely available in other free or low-cost apps. First discovered by SophosLabs on Google Play in September 2019, fleeceware remains a problem with more than 20 newly discovered applications totaling nearly 600 million alleged installations, as reported by Google.

Leveraging the same deep learning anti-malware technology used in Intercept X for Windows, macOS and server, Intercept X for Mobile protects users, their devices and their data from known and never before seen mobile threats. A completely redesigned interface simplifies security management and aids accessibility for users with disabilities:

Device Security: Intercept X for Mobile continuously monitors for and alerts users and IT administrators to signs of potential compromise so they can rapidly and automatically remediate issues and revoke access to corporate resources. Compliance checks detect jailbreaking, rooting, operating system versions and more, informing users and IT administrators of violations and taking automatic action

Network Security: Intercept X for Mobile monitors network connections for suspicious activity in real time, warning users and IT administrators of potential Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks. Web filtering and URL checking also stop access to known bad sites, protecting users from unsuitable content, and SMS phishing detection ¬spots malicious URLs

Application Security: Intercept X for Mobile detects malicious and suspicious applications installed on devices, protecting against malware, ransomware and potentially unwanted apps like fleeceware. Integration with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions like Sophos Mobile and Microsoft Intune enable administrators to build conditional access policies, restricting access to applications, data and corporate resources when threats are detected

Chromebook Security: The new Chromebook Security extension protects Chrome OS users from unsuitable and malicious web content, provides app white and block-listing, and lets IT administrators report on device status and configuration

Intercept X for Mobile is easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions. Sophos’ unique Synchronized Security approach empowers these solutions to work together for real-time information sharing and threat response.

A Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Sophos provides “a centralized source for purchasing and support as well as unifying all aspects of security and device management, including endpoint antivirus on PCs to EMM/UEM and MTM security on smartphones,” according to the report. “Sophos has the ability to synchronize web security polices and protection settings across a worker’s entire device environment, from mobiles (iOS/Android) to PCs (Windows, Mac and Chrome OS), allowing polices to follow users in browsers across all platform types.”

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile is available now as a stand-alone license or bundled with the new Sophos Mobile 9.5 UEM for additional endpoint management capabilities, providing a complete and secure UEM platform with an integrated mobile threat defense solution. For individual and unmanaged use, Intercept X for Mobile is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.