Telarus Partners With Defendry to Offer the Leading Active Shooter Defense Product

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Defendry, an Arizona-based tech company that offers a powerful, holistic solution to the current active shooter epidemic, announced today a partnership with Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the U.S. Defendry is Telarus’ first active shooter defense product within their portfolio of suppliers.

"The service Defendry provides makes a difference in all of our lives. My children have been in two lockdown situations at their school in the last year, and I would feel much better if their school had this technology," said Scott Forbush, SVP of Global Sales at Telarus. "Our sales partners can make a huge difference in their communities by offering this service to their customers."

Defendry’s cutting-edge, AI-powered active shooter defense product automatically detects, deters, and reports an active shooter holding a gun in just seconds, providing tactical advantage to first responders, expediting incident resolution, and can even lock a shooter out before entering.

"Today marks a key milestone within the channel community for something that has never before been available to partners. While it’s truly unfortunate we had to create such a product, I’m very excited to make a positive impact on the active shooter epidemic with the Telarus partnership, which validates why Telarus is the fastest-growing, most forward-thinking master agency in the industry. Telarus’ network of partners will now be able to offer a whole new level of value to their customers, helping save lives with Defendry’s Active Shooter Defense," said Skyler Stewart, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales.




