Sophos Expands Growing Managed Service Provider Program

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sophos introduced enhancements to MSP Connect, a program that makes it easier for MSPs to deploy, manage and sell Sophos’ entire product portfolio. New security offerings for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and cloud security, as well as new professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) integrations, will help MSPs unlock revenue opportunities, increase productivity and lower operational costs.

Sophos MSP Connect supports more than 8,000 global and regional MSPs worldwide. MSP billings increased 83 percent in the first half of Sophos’ fiscal year, resulting in annual recurring revenue of $33 million.

New MSP Connect offerings include:

• Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR): New MSP Flex options empower MSPs to provide fully managed threat hunting, detection and response services with flexible monthly billing. Now with added support for Windows Server, macOS and Linux, Sophos MTR is customizable with different service tiers and response modes to meet the unique and evolving needs of MSPs, giving them ownership and control of licenses

• Sophos Cloud Optix: MSP Flex billing options now also extend to Cloud Optix, a powerful solution that automatically discovers and secures customer assets stored in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Now available on Sophos Central, it’s easily managed via a single pane of glass on the unified cloud-based platform, and Flex billing is based on an MSP’s aggregate cloud assets

• Expanded PSA/RMM Integrations: New PSA and RMM integrations enable partners to automate manual data entry and invoicing. Sophos expands integrations with Datto, Kaseya and ConnectWise Manage Designed to meet the unique needs of MSPs, Sophos Central is at the heart of Sophos MSP Connect. The partner dashboard enables MSPs to easily manage multiple customer installations, respond to alerts, enforce two-factor authentication, manage global policies and role-based administration, oversee licenses, and track upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface. Sophos’ unique Synchronized Security approach prevents breaches and automates incident response by integrating Sophos’ comprehensive portfolio of endpoint, network and cloud solutions to deliver reduced risk, increased visibility and improved overall security ROI.