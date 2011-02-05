Appian Announces Partnership with Celonis

January 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Appian announced a technology partnership and integration initiatives with Celonis to unite Appian’s low-code automation platform with the powerful process mining technology of the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud (IBC).

The partnership will accelerate digital business process transformation and continuous process improvement for joint customers. Appian makes it easy to build artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) into any application. Celonis delivers business value by enabling companies to discover inefficiencies across a range of operational functions, act to improve businesses processes in real time and continually monitor them to ensure optimal performance.

The initial integration between the two companies enables Celonis IBC users to seamlessly connect to Appian for process mining across the Appian environment.