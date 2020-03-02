Sophos Announces Completion of Take-Private Acquisition by Thoma Bravo

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced the completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, in a cash transaction that values Sophos at approximately $3.9 billion. The acquisition offer was announced on Oct. 14, 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sophos stockholders receive $7.40 USD, per share. The price per share represents a 168% premium to its IPO share price in June 2015. Stockholders voted to approve the transaction on Dec. 3, 2019. With the completion of the acquisition, Sophos’ common stock has ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Sophos partners with more than 53,000 resellers and managed service providers to protect more than 420,000 organizations and 100 million users from the most advanced cyberthreats. Its comprehensive product portfolio is easily managed through Sophos Central, a single, integrated cloud-based management platform where solutions work together for real-time information sharing and threat response with Sophos’ unique synchronized security approach. Sophos Managed Threat Response services provide an additional 24/7 security team for fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response spanning across endpoint and firewall.