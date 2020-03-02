Insight Partners Completes Acquisition of Cloud Data Management Veeam for a Value of $5 Billion

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that Insight Partners has completed its acquisition of the company, which was announced on January 9, 2020, at a valuation of approximately $5 billion. Following an investment from Insight Partners at the beginning of 2019, the acquisition of Veeam, the clear market leader with over $1 billion in annual sales and more than 365,000 customers worldwide, will drive accelerated growth in the U.S market.

In addition to enabling Veeam to accelerate its Act II, the company will move the company’s headquarters to the U.S. from Switzerland and add strength and experience to its executive team. As part of the acquisition, the following appointments have been made:

• William H. Largent has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations.

• Danny Allan has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

• Gil Vega, previously Managing Director and CISO at CME Group, Inc. and the Associate Chief Information Officer & CISO for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

• Nick Ayers, of Ayers Neugebauer & Company, a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, joins Insight Partners Managing Directors Mike Triplett, Ryan Hinkle, and Ross Devor on the Veeam Board of Directors.