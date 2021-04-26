Softchoice Launch of Cloud Management Services

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Softchoice announced the launch of Softchoice Cloud Management Services, a suite of solutions and services to simplify, streamline and bring transparency to how organizations operate in the cloud.

Designed to address the most common challenges associated with deploying, migrating or managing cloud applications, the Cloud Management Services modules are built to be deployed as part of a customized transformation plan, regardless of an organization’s maturity in the cloud.

Softchoice Cloud Management Services are modular, simple to consume and easy to combine and customize at any stage of the cloud journey.

· Cloud Lifecycle Services provide cost transparency and management, and set the foundation for long-term success in the cloud. Setup is quick and secure, cost reporting is straightforward, and ongoing mentorship will help you administer and control costs across one or more public cloud platforms.

· Cloud Governance solves the need for improved cost and security policies, and helps establish and maintain the rules, policies and guardrails to keep cloud costs under control and cloud environments secure.

· Cloud Operations helps CIOs free up their staff from operational complexity, increase the maturity of their day-to-day cloud operations and keep their teams focused on strategic IT projects. The result: Reduced demand on IT resources and the proper introduction of cloud tooling for configuration standards.

· Cloud Optimization addresses the need to maintain application availability and infrastructure resilience, offers a comprehensive monitoring service to provide real-time visibility, remediation support and infrastructure improvements across Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.

Softchoice is a multi-cloud certified managed service provider with premier technical certifications with AWS, GCP and Azure including Azure MSP Expert. More than 1,500 organizations trust Softchoice to help them succeed in the cloud and win in their markets. Using tested and proven architectures to design optimal solutions, we complete 120 public cloud assessments and 230 successful cloud implementations each year.