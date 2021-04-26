Fresh Surfshark for macOS update 3.4.0 offers full compatibility with the Apple M1 chip

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Privacy protection company Surfshark has just released a new version - 3.4.0 - of the VPN for macOS. The update includes full compatibility with the new Apple M1 chip, which means that the device battery will last longer when compared to using applications that do not support M1 natively. Plus, the VPN performance in terms of speed and stability will also be better.

This update is important because users who have a new version of Apple MacBook or iMac will be able to use Surfshark without needing extra software, such as Rosseta 2.

Since this update required developers to rework the application’s architecture and tweak its frameworks to comply with Apple’s requirements and recommendations, the company also implemented additional updates to ensure a better experience.

Surfshark VPN for macOS 3.4.0 also comes with performance improvements and data transfer enhancements for Wireguard and OpenVPN protocols, which will help users get the smoothest performance on their Apple devices yet.

Fresh Surfshark for macOS update 3.4.0 is now available via the App Store and Surfshark website.