ManageEngine Unifies Endpoint Management and Network Monitoring for MSPs

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced the launch of RMM Central, a unified remote monitoring and management solution for managed service providers (MSPs). Available immediately, RMM Central helps discover networks, monitor device performance, detect and manage faults, deploy missing patches, enable remote access and provide a complete overview of all hardware and software inventory.

Service providers need to understand their clients’ IT networks and automate everyday tasks like adhering to specific security policies, meeting client service-level agreements (SLAs), generating specific reports and managing their billing. However, juggling multiple tools to monitor network performance and manage devices is time-consuming. With network management complexities and security threats increasing exponentially, MSPs need a single solution that can offer high scalability, security, quick setup, easy navigation, holistic features, seamless client onboarding and affordable pricing.

A Unified Solution for MSP Network Management With the launch of RMM Central, ManageEngine provides MSPs with a single tool that delivers 360-degree visibility into all managed client networks. RMM Central’s highlights include:

• Seamless network performance monitoring: Identify and fix performance issues like faults, alarms and outages before they become significant problems and cause downtime.

• Automated, proactive IT security: Detect and deploy missing patches, make fault management foolproof, customize security policies and implement configurations for each client network to fortify them.

• Centralized asset management: Manage all hardware and software assets, meter software usage, manage software licenses as well as detect and blacklist malicious applications across all managed devices.

• Instant remote troubleshooting: Remotely connect to devices, coordinate with end users on voice and video calls during a troubleshooting session and collaborate with multiple technicians simultaneously to achieve SLAs faster.

Pricing and Availability

RMM Central is available immediately at https://mnge.it/rmmc. Pricing starts at $1,195 for 50 devices per year. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available, as well as a free edition that efficiently manages up to 25 devices.