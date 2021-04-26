Firefox announce long-awaited launch of Mozilla VPN in Germany and France

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the first warm rays of sunshine, many of us enthusiastically trade our homes for parks, playgrounds and other public spaces to work or relax. When going online outside of their homes, many rely on hotspots and public wifi in order to go easy on their data plan. While convenient, however, it may put their work, banking, or shopping at risk. Mozilla, the trusted brand behind the popular Firefox browsers, is here to help, launching a brand new, user-friendly app for smartphones, tablets and computers today: Mozilla VPN makes sure that every online connection is well-protected, so that users can safely take their business outside.

Make the most of the internet, anywhere

Mozilla VPN provides a so-called “Virtual Private Network”. It allows users to connect to one of more than 750 servers worldwide with just one tap, which hides their actual location and makes their internet connection significantly more secure. And because Mozilla wants to empower all users and provide a simple, convenient online experience that just works, Mozilla VPN is extremely easy to set up and use on a daily basis, as use cases are manifold:

Mozilla VPN protects users’ communication, logins and data sharing: Never before has the internet played such a big role in our everyday lives. Having a quick work chat on the go? Sharing a view on a cool location through a video call? Quickly ordering a food delivery for later or uploading a bunch of photos to the cloud? Everyone does it, especially when there’s free public wifi available. Unfortunately, this makes it easy for bad actors to tap login data, personal or even bank information if the public wifi provided by e.g. a shopping mall, university, or public transportation provider isn’t well-secured. Mozilla VPN helps by encrypting a user’s entire internet connection with just one tap, while retaining a blazing fast speed.

Mozilla VPN lets users see more of the web: What users see online is closely tied to their location, both on their home wifi as well as public networks. This applies to all sorts of content, including prices at which certain products or services are offered to them. The Mozilla VPN lets users see the internet as if they’re in a different place as it allows them to easily choose a preferred location they’ll appear to be in to any website they visit or app they use on their device. This gives them access to shows, websites and livestreams in dozens of different countries, provide them with a more diverse gaming experience and may even improve their shopping significantly: By showing up as a user from e.g. Japan, they’ll be able to follow local trends they love and find out about price differences by region, like for fashion or travel.

Try Mozilla VPN today, risk-free

When it comes to security, trust is key. The Mozilla VPN is made by a credible organization that’s backed by a non-profit and has a 20-year track record of putting people first. Mozilla campaigns for a better, healthier internet and develops products that improve users’ privacy and security online. The organization follows easy to understand, no-nonsense Data Privacy Principles and is committed to collecting only minimal usage data instead of creating user profiles.

After a successful launch in North America, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia in 2020 and outstanding feedback from users and the press, the Mozilla VPN finally arrives in Germany and France today. It’s available for Windows 10, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS devices. Interested users can try it risk-free with a 30-day money back guarantee. They can choose between 1-month (9,99 EUR), 6-months (6,99) and 12-months (4,99) subscription models.