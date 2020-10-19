Skurio addresses demand for outsourced cybersecurity services with expanded partner programme

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Skurio reports strong customer traction as a result of a major expansion of its channel partner programme. The news follows the release of Skurio’s recent study that highlights an increase in organisations looking for help with cybersecurity from the MSP and MSSP community.

The Belfast cybersecurity specialist has been developing their channel partner programme significantly over the last twelve months in UK and Benelux. Initiatives have focused on channel-specific product development, as well as sales and technical support.

To strengthen this programme Skurio is also announcing that MSP heavyweight Adrian Thirkill will join the business as Chairman. Thirkill’s experience, gained from senior roles in Phoenix IT, COLT and Easynet as well as his most recent post as CEO of leading ICT Service Provider GCI, covers international and domestic expansion as well as significant technology adoption programmes. His understanding of the service provider community and international experience will be a major asset to the company’s plans for expansion.

He is joined by channel specialist, Sophia Anastasi, who will manage the channel partner programme moving forwards. Anastasi brings over a decade of experience in cybersecurity working with software vendors, service providers and distributors, including AlienVault, AT&T Cybersecurity and CMS Distribution.

Skurio continues to release market-leading product features designed to support its partner community, including an extensive API and connector suite. The company has also built a custom partner portal to educate and enable partners. Packaged ‘partner-exclusive’ products, including a low-cost domain monitoring service, provide a compelling channel offer.