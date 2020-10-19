CyberGuard Technologies appoints Sean Tickle following extended 24/7 support service launch

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Having joined CyberGuard Technologies in early 2020, Sean’s appointment as SOC Manager will see him take responsibility for the SOC team, which investigates 6,500 alerts every month and actions over 400 of those determined to be genuine security threats.

As CyberGuard Technologies continues to expand into new markets and introduce new solutions to evolving threats, Sean’s role will see him focus on developing specialist teams tackling specific roles such as malware reversal analysis. He will also be responsible for delivering bespoke threat intelligence to share with the wider community.